Bruce Arians tries hyping Blaine Gabbert in preparation for 2022

Tom Brady is out, and Blaine Gabbert is in? What? So much for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting back to the Super Bowl next season.

As of right now, the only two quarterbacks on the Bucs roster is 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask and Gabbert, the veteran journeyman. Well, technically Brady’s name still remains, but that may just be a formality to help their salary cap situation. Or, of course the GOAT could reverse his retirement plans.

In all likelihood, even if TB12 did come back to the football field, chances are it won’t be as a member of the Buccaneers.

So with the Bucs still feeling like they’re ready to compete for a league championship, there are all sorts of rumors swirling about them possibly trying to reel in a big fish to Tampa Bay.

Yet, head coach Bruce Arians may feel differently about his quarterback situation, or at least that’s what he’s trying to spin to the media, though no one is buying it.

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years,” Arians said. “He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona. And he’s been in the system now. I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle continue to grow. Either one. (Gabbert) has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have.” Bruce Arians on Blaine Gabbert

Sure, Arians can say all he wants about Gabbert’s head coaches, coordinators and failure to win, but shouldn’t at least some of the blame fall on the 10th overall pick from 2011?

Could Blaine Gabbert be the Bucs starting QB in 2022?

Simply put, no. Aside from injury, Blaine Gabbert won’t be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or any other team in 2022.

This is a player whose main job is to complete passes, yet his career completion rate sits at just 56.3%.

Sorry Arians, literally nobody is buying the idea that you want to head into Week 1 with Gabbert as your signal-caller under center to start the game. Trask would likely start before Gabbert gets another shot in Tampa.

Gabbert may be fine in his current role as the backup quarterback helping the starter prepare for game day, and I’m sure his athleticism is great for the scout team, but when the games count, no one is expecting Gabbert to lead a team to the playoffs. They’re better off letting him lead the Bucs to a top-five draft pick, if that’s what they desire.

