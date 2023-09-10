Bruce Arena resigns as Revolution coach

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena resigned Saturday night, six weeks after MLS put him on administrative leave for “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

Arena, who was hired by New England in May 2019, was placed on leave Aug. 1, but MLS did not detail the allegations.

“The investigation has been a hard and difficult process, for me and my family, but hearing from so many who have been part of my career truly has been gratifying and has helped make this decision easier,” he said in a statement released by the team. “I know that I have made some mistakes, and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time.”

The 71-year-old former U.S. Men’s National Team coach guided the Revolution to 60 wins, 31 losses and 42 draws. New England said interim coach Richie Williams, who has been Arena’s assistant for many years, will remain in that role. Arena was also the team’s sporting director, and Curt Onalfo will remain in his interim role there.

Arena has won five MLS Cups during his 14-year tenure as an MLS coach. He guided D.C. United to titles in 1996 and 1997 and led the LA Galaxy to championships in 2011, 2012 and 2014. He also coached the New York Red Bulls.

The Revolution have reached the final five times but never won the MLS Cup.

–Field Level Media