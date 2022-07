Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz exited Thursday’s practice with a left knee injury.

Schwartz, 21, remained on the field briefly before walking off with a trainer by his side.

The Browns confirmed the injury and said Schwartz will undergo further evaluation.

Schwartz had 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in 14 games (two starts) last season. He was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

