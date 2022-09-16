Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski did not elaborate on the reason for Winfrey’s absence or the 22-year-old’s availability to play in Sunday’s game against the visiting New York Jets (0-1).

Winfrey has recorded one pass defensed in five snaps for the Browns (1-0), who posted a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

He was selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

