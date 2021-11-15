Browns QB Baker Mayfield day-to-day with knee injury

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is considered day-to-day with a knee contusion, coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday.

Stefanski added that Mayfield is “feeling good about where he is this morning,” one day after the quarterback exited the contest against the New England Patriots following a hard hit in the third quarter from linebacker Matthew Judon.

Mayfield threw for just 73 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Browns’ 45-7 loss to the Patriots at Foxborough, Mass.

Stefanski said Mayfield “could have gone back in” had the game been a closer affair.

X-rays following Sunday’s loss revealed Mayfield didn’t sustain any structural damage. Stefanski said Sunday that he expects Mayfield to be available for the Browns (5-5) in next weekend’s game against the visiting Detroit Lions (0-8-1).

Mayfield, 26, has struggled with injuries to his left, non-throwing shoulder this season — a torn labrum and a fracture — and likely will need offseason surgery. He also was dealing with a foot injury entering Sunday’s game.

In nine games this season, Mayfield has completed 161 of 246 pass attempts (65.4 percent) for 1,990 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

–Field Level Media