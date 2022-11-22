Browns put starting C Ethan Pocic on IR

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns placed starting center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury suffered last week.

Pocic, 27, will have to miss at least four games. He was injured on the Browns’ first offensive play in last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Pocic had played 100 percent of the snaps this season before getting hurt. Hjalte Frodholt replaced Pocic against the Bills.

To replace Pocic, Browns signed center Greg Mancz on Tuesday.

Pocic replaced Nick Harris when he went down with injury in the Browns’ first preseason game. Pocic is in his first season in Cleveland after five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s started 50 of 67 games in his career.

Safety Bubba Bolden and offensive lineman Will Holden were added to the practice squad Tuesday and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith was released.

–Field Level Media