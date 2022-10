Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns put rookie kick returner Jerome Ford on injured reserve Tuesday with an ankle injury.

Ford is fourth in the NFL — among players with multiple returns — with 24.2 yards per kickoff return.

The Browns selected Ford in the fifth round of this year’s draft out of Cincinnati.

The team also signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released DE Curtis Weaver.

–Field Level Media