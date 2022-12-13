Browns place linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns placed starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve Tuesday with a foot injury.

He’ll miss the rest of the regular season, with just four regular-season games remaining. Barring a miracle finish by the team, his 2022 season might be over. At 5-8, the Browns are poised to miss the playoffs.

It’s another blow to the Browns’ linebacking corps; Owusu-Koramoah is the fourth Browns’ linebacker to be put on IR this season, joining Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained the injury in Sunday’s loss to rival Cincinnati. He has 70 tackles – including seven for loss – and two forced fumbles in 11 games (10 starts) this season.

The second-year LB has 146 tackles in 25 games (20 starts) for the Browns, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft.

–Field Level Media