Cleveland Browns place Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on IR

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns placed center Nick Harris and rookie guard Dawson Deaton on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

Ethan Pocic, who served as a backup guard in his first two NFL seasons, has taken first-team reps since Harris was carted off the field just two plays into Friday night’s preseason opener at Jacksonville.

Cleveland was counting on Harris to take over for J.C. Tretter, who was released in March.

Harris, 23, appeared in 23 games with two starts during his first two seasons with the Browns. He was selected by the Browns with a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Deaton, 23, sustained a torn ACL and was carted off the field in Monday’s practice. He was the Browns’ seventh-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech.

Tretter started 16 games for the Browns last season — and the three prior seasons — and remains unsigned.

–Field Level Media