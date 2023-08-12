Browns LB Jacob Phillips injures pectoral for second straight year

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips will undergo surgery after tearing his pectoral muscle in the team’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Saturday.

Phillips is expected to miss the upcoming season, per reports.

The news is all too familiar for Phillips, who finished last season on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury.

Phillips, 24, totaled 46 tackles and two sacks in seven games (four starts) last season.

He has 88 tackles and three sacks in 20 games (eight starts) since being selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media