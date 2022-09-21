Browns Myles Garrett (neck) expected to play vs. Steelers

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns expect defensive end Myles Garrett and two other key contributors to play Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

Garrett (neck), right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and guard Joel Bitonio (biceps) are all expected to play when the Browns and Steelers square off.

Garrett, an All-Pro, sat out of practice Tuesday with a neck injury and the Browns had already ruled out Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) for Week 3.

Garrett and Bitonio were hurt Sunday in the Browns’ loss to the New York Jets but finished the game.

Bitonio also missed practice on Tuesday. Conklin, another All-Pro, has yet to make his season debut as he continued to recover from a season-ending knee injury.

The Browns will be at full strength at both tackle positions for the first time this season.

–Field Level Media