Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is likely headed for season-ending knee surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday.

Harris, 23, was carted off the field just two plays into Friday night’s preseason opener at Jacksonville.

Cleveland was counting on the 2020 fifth-round pick to take over for J.C. Tretter, who was released in March.

Harris appeared in 23 games with two starts during his first two seasons with the Browns.

