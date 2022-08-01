fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 1, 2022

Browns activate All-Pro Jack Conklin off PUP list

Sportsnaut
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jack Conklin stretches before minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.Browns Hof 3
Credit: PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns activated All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin off the physically unable to perform list Monday after recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season.

Conklin played in just seven of 17 games last season due to three injuries. He missed two games with a knee injury and three more due to a dislocated elbow prior to the right patella tendon injury he sustained on Nov. 28.

Conklin, 27, has started all 79 games he’s played in since being taken No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 draft. He made All-Pro for the Titans in his rookie season and again for the Browns in 2020.

The Browns and Conklin agreed to a restructured contract in February. Conklin was slated to make $12 million in base salary in 2022, but the money was non-guaranteed. Instead, Conklin will receive $8 million fully guaranteed with $4 million in incentives based on playing time.

Also Monday, the Browns waived Isaiah Weston with an injury designation and signed fellow wide receiver Derrick Dillon.

–Field Level Media

Share: