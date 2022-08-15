Brother of Aqib Talib arrested on murder charge

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yaqub Salik Talib, older brother of retired Pro Bowl defensive back Aqib Talib, turned himself in to Texas authorities on Monday on a first-degree murder charge of a youth football coach.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, was named as a suspect after the fatal shooting of Michael Hickmon during a youth football league game Saturday night at the Lancaster (Texas) Community Park.

The Lancaster Police Department said Monday that an argument between coaching staffs turned physical, subsequently resulting in shots being fired. Hickmon was shot multiple times in the presence of children and parents, police said.

Hickmon later died at a local hospital.

“After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him,” police said.

Aqib Talib, who retired after the 2019 season, was present at the youth game when the incident occurred.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” Aqib Talib’s attorney told TMZ. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib Talib, 36, is set to be an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” for the upcoming season. He finished his career with 35 interceptions in 148 career games (134 starts) with four teams. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Aqib Talib shot himself in the leg in June 2016, forcing him to miss the Denver Broncos’ visit to the White House to commemorate their Super Bowl 50 victory.

–Field Level Media