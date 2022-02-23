Brooks Koepka: ‘Somebody will sell out’ for Saudi-backed league

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Brooks Koepka with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka has no interest in joining the Super Golf League, but he also said there’s too much money being floated to stick a fork in it yet.

“Somebody will sell out and go to it,” Koepka said Wednesday ahead of this week’s Honda Classic.

Koepka’s comments came a day after Phil Mickelson apologized for comments he made regarding the breakaway league and three days after Rory McIlroy called the SGL “dead in the water.”

McIlroy and Koepka are among a host of marquee players who have pledged their loyalty to the PGA Tour. And McIlroy’s comments came after Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson – two players rumored to be considering the SGL – reaffirmed their commitment to the PGA Tour.

Koepka said he’s happy with the PGA Tour and believes almost everyone on tour is. But he doesn’t think that will stop the leaders of the SGL from pursuing players.

“I think it’s going to still keep going. I think there will still be talk,” he said. “Everyone talks about money. They’ve got enough of it. I don’t see it backing down; they can just double up and they’ll figure it out.

“They’ll get their guys.”

Rickie Fowler has played with the leaders of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi. He described them as “golf nerds kind of like all of us” and agreed that the concept of a rival Saudi-backed league isn’t going away.

“They’re not scared about the situation,” he said. “It’s been interesting to kind of learn the ins and outs of both sides. But yeah, it has been an interesting week or so these last five to seven days.”

Mickelson told reporter Alan Shipnuck that he helped pay for lawyers to draft the operating agreement for the SGL despite acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record. He also admitted using the Saudi’s interest in a rival league as leverage to get players more money from the tour via enhanced media rights. Mickelson said he “desperately” needs to take some time away from golf

Koepka said he only “skimmed” the reigning PGA Championship winner’s apology.

“He can think whatever he wants to think,” Koepka said. “He can do whatever he wants to do. I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people out here have the same opinion.”

Fellow South Florida resident Daniel Berger is also in this week’s Honda field. He didn’t read Mickelson’s apology but is willing to give him a second chance.

“I try not to pay attention it. I just think it’s kind of like noise,” Berger said of the SGL. “But my experience with Phil in the past has been good experiences, and I think everyone deserves a second chance. So, if he sincerely is sorry for what he said, then I think he deserves a second chance.”

In his apology, Mickelson said, “Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans.”

Fowler said he has always looked at competition as a good thing and that while the PGA Tour is “currently” the best place for the top players in the world, he believes there is room for improvement.

“Ultimately, I think that if everything kind of goes the right way, I think everyone comes out in a better place,” he said. “In business, whatever it may be, you’re trying to always — if you’re trying to be the best, you want to find ways that you can be better than your competitors. It goes through sport, business, tours, whatever it may be.

“I just hope that everything kind of continues to either head the right way or not the wrong way, and we can all end up in a better place in the future.”

–Field Level Media