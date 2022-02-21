Goran Dragic signing with Brooklyn Nets

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, taking the top NBA buyout player off the market with one of the Eastern Conference’s strongest contenders landing the free-agent guard.

Dragic received a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs days after they acquired him from the Toronto Raptors. As part of the deal with Toronto, San Antonio received a 2022 protected first-round pick.

Goran Dragic stats (2020-21): 13.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, 37.3% 3PT, 43.2% FG

Following his buyout, multiple NBA contenders pursued Dragic in free agency. The 35-year-old guard received calls from the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dragic and the Nets have agreed to a contract and the move is expected to be announced shortly.

Dragic joins a backcourt that will be crowded when healthy. However, the Nets are still waiting for part-time player Kyrie Irving to receive clearance to play in home games. Meanwhile, Seth Curry and Patty Mills are rotational pieces and the Nets want to surround them with complementary players.

Landing Dragic also signals another eventual move for the Brooklyn Nets. When Ben Simmons returns, he’ll likely be spending more time at forward.