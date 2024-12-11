Brooklyn Nets plotting trade for two-time NBA MVP

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Trading Kevin Durant in 2023 put the Brooklyn Nets on a course to be among the NBA’s worst teams. They haven’t recovered since. After finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record in 2023, the Nets have slightly improved to being eighth entering NBA games today.

Yet, there’s a sense that the Nets are closer to pretenders than actual title contenders, and many are anticipating Brooklyn to make several smaller trades that set them up for a brighter future. Some of the players expected to be on Brooklyn’s trade block include Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dennis Schroder. But one NBA insider doesn’t think Brooklyn will want to negotiate with one specific team in hopes of swinging a bigger blockbuster.

Brooklyn Nets ‘waiting’ on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

While the Brooklyn Nets are receiving trade interest on the trio of veterans mentioned above, sources from Nets Daily indicate they’ll refuse to negotiate with the Milwaukee Bucks. While they share the same conference, the reason for Brooklyn being unwilling to work with Milwaukee is instead due to the Nets not wanting to ‘help’ them out.

Instead, Brooklyn reportedly hopes to position themselves in a place that sets them up to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo if/when he requests a trade from Milwaukee.

“Cam Johnson for Khris Middleton and Milwaukee’s 2031 unprotected first, that sort of thing. Easier to move Middleton next year as an expiring if need be,” he said before adding, “But I don’t think they help Milwaukee because they are waiting on Giannis (Antetokounmpo.)” Nets Daily on Brooklyn Nets/Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Rumors involving a potential Antetokounmpo trade from Milwaukee surfaced after a disappointing 3-8 start to the season. But they’ve since turned their season around, improving to 12-11, thus quieting the Greek Freak trade rumors.

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t make any sense for a 30-year-old Antetokounmpo to prefer landing in Brooklyn via trade instead of Milwaukee. At least not unless the Nets can miraculously become an NBA Finals contender.

The two-time NBA MVP is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a $62.7M player option for 2027-28. If the Nets really are set on getting Antetokounmpo to Brooklyn, they may have to be patient and do so through NBA free agency.

