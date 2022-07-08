Why not shopping Ben Simmons is smart for Brooklyn Nets

Right now it appears the Brooklyn Nets are willing to trade anyone, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But what about Ben Simmons? Has Nets general manager Sean Marks put the three-time NBA All-Star on the trade block before he’s even played a game with the organization?

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, despite the chances of them blowing up their roster, the Nets are not trying to trade Simmons. Yet a couple other league sources also suggested even if the Nets wanted to unload Simmons, there currently isn’t a great demand for his services.

Soon to be 26, as a two-time member of the All-Defensive team, could it be true that teams just aren’t interested in landing the 6-foot-11 point guard who last played in June of 2020? It’s certainly possible, but it’s much more likely that teams aren’t willing to meet Brooklyn’s asking price. After all, they gave up James Harden to complete the trade.

Brooklyn Nets would be wise to hold onto Ben Simmons

My whole thing with making a trade is that you do your best not to do so when their value is at an all-time low. In other words, it’s best not to ‘sell low’ on your assets. There’s no question Simmons’ trade value is at an all-time low. At this point, he needs to prove his effectiveness again before he can be traded for a king’s ransom again.

Meanwhile, if you’re the Nets, is it really so bad to take a chance on Simmons once again becoming a top-25 player in the NBA? He’s still just 26 and has a freakish skill set, even if his best attribute isn’t putting the ball in the hoop. But guess what? Shooting and scoring can be worked on and improved over time.

Defensive ability and effort can be a much trickier trait to learn. But for Simmons he’s naturally a strong defender, taking away passing lanes, altering shots, and generally making it tough for defenders to drive past his lengthy frame.

Ben Simmons stats: 15.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 56% FG rate

Not to mention his open-floor vision that leads to several oohs and ahhs. When healthy, Simmons is an impact player that can help you reach the playoffs. His biggest issue has been availability, but that’s just one season since he’s become an All-Star, let’s relax before assuming he’ll never be the same after back surgery.

Are the Nets making a mistake by not shopping Simmons? Not at all in my opinion. Even if he isn’t in their long-term plans, the best option is to see him return to health, proving his value to the Association. Once his skills are on full display, Simmons will go right back to being one of the top commodities on a roster.

