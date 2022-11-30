Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons to miss time with muscle strain

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons just can’t catch a break in the past few years. Just when he starts finding his groove with the Brooklyn Nets, having averaged 13.6 points per game in the past full seven games he’s played, now the three-time All-Star is looking at a brief absence.

Simmons, who only made it through 11 minutes of play in Monday night’s win over the Orlando Magic, has been diagnosed with a muscle strain in his left leg, according to Shams Charania. While it’s nowhere near as bad as some of the other injuries Simmons has battled in his seven-year career, he is expected to miss at least three games. He will be re-evaluated at a later date.

Ben Simmons’ injury ruins his momentum

While getting hurt is never ideal for anyone, for Simmons, it couldn’t come at a much worse time. He’s only recently begun returning closer to the form we once saw, where Simmons quickly became a superstar with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Everyone’s been harping on his scoring woes, but Simmons has suddenly scored in double figures in each game from Nov. 15 through the 25th, a six-game span. He’s also gotten double-digit rebounds twice in his past six full games, and chipped in another double-double with 11 points and 11 assists against his old 76ers squad on Nov. 22.

Ben Simmons stats in 2022: 8.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 61% FG

But now, all that recent momentum goes up in smoke, and Simmons is back on the road to recovery. Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, the 26-year-old doesn’t take as long to find his groove once he returns to the floor.

