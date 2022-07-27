Brooke Henderson WDs from Scottish Championship

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Brooke Henderson will not play in the Scottish Championship this week, withdrawing from the event on the heels of winning her second major championship last week in France.

TSN reported Henderson, 24, remains in the field for the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland, Aug. 4-7. She is not injured but taking a breather with plenty of season ahead through the Tour Championship in November.

Henderson is currently ranked sixth in the world following the Evian Championship victory in France last week. She was not listed in the Scottish Open field when the official entry list was released Monday night.

The Canadian is also entered in the field of the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, set for Aug. 25-28.

–Field Level Media