Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy exits with ankle injury

Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy sustained a left ankle injury Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

He was hurt on Denver’s first snap of the game when quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass intended for Jeudy fell incomplete.

Jeudy, 23, was taken to the locker room on a cart and was ruled out in the second quarter.

Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick by the Broncos, has 30 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns this season.

–Field Level Media