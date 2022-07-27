Denver Broncos sign offensive tackle Cam Fleming

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos signed offensive tackle Cam Fleming on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Broncos, who waived inside linebacker Kadofi Wright.

Fleming, 29, has appeared in 96 career games (46 starts) with the New England Patriots (2014-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), New York Giants (2020) and Broncos. He started four of five games in which he played last season.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Fleming was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Wright joined the Broncos as a free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately with the University of Buffalo.

–Field Level Media