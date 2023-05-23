Broncos sign former Packers NT Tyler Lancaster

Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Denver Broncos added depth to their defensive line by signing former Green Bay Packers nose tackle Tyler Lancaster on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not revealed.

Lancaster signed nearly one year after inking a free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last May. After being hurt last summer, Lancaster was initially placed on injured reserve before being cut via undisclosed injury settlement with the team. He ultimately missed the entire 2022 season.

Lancaster, 28, played the previous four seasons in Green Bay, posting 110 tackles in 59 career games (21 starts) for the Packers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Northwestern.

The Broncos ranked seventh in the NFL in total defense in 2022, allowing 320 total yards per game, while finishing last in the AFC West at 5-12.

–Field Level Media