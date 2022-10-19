Broncos RB Melvin Gordon talks with coach, will start vs. Jets

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start in the backfield for Sunday’s game against the visiting New York Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday.

That decision comes on the heels of Gordon failing to play a single snap in the second half of Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Gordon, who started the game, rushed three times for eight yards in the first half and finished with nine snaps.

Latavius Murray, in turn, finished with 15 carries for 66 yards in the loss. Murray played 27 snaps and fellow running back Mike Boone had 21.

Hackett told reporters Wednesday that he and Gordon talked about the situation but elected to keep the full context private.

“It was a great talk. Love Melvin. Have so much respect for him as a pro for all that he’s done in this league,” Hackett said of the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Gordon, 29, wasn’t thrilled but surprised being a spectator for the second half of Monday’s game. He even went so far as to “like” multiple tweets on social media that discussed trade scenarios.

“It was a close game, I felt like I could have helped make a difference, but apparently not,” Gordon said postgame.

Gordon has a team-leading 55 carries for just 201 yards and one touchdown this season. He was expected to receive more work after Javonte Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury.

–Field Level Media