Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi suspended for fight

The NFL on Monday suspended Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each without pay following their postgame fight Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Video replays showed Gregory, who took the first swing, and Aboushi exchanging punches immediately after Los Angeles wrapped up a 51-14 victory against Denver. Both players were still wearing their helmets at the time and neither appeared to get hurt.

The NFL punished them for violating league rules on unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.

Gregory, 30, is in his first season with the Broncos after playing parts of five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons while serving suspensions for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Aboushi, 31, is in his first season with the Rams following stints with the New York Jets (2014), Houston Texans (2015-16), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021).

–Field Level Media