Broncos place center Lloyd Cushenberry III (groin) on IR

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos placed starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III on injured reserve Tuesday with a groin injury.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos promoted safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Cushenberry, 24, was injured in the Broncos’ 21-17 win over Jacksonville in Week 8. He’ll have to miss at least four games. Cushenberry had played every snap before sustaining the injury in London.

Cushenberry has started all 40 games in which he’s appeared since being selected in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Graham Glasgow is expected to replace Cushenberry at center this week against the Tennessee Titans.

Harris, 31, has appeared in two games this season for the Broncos, playing exclusively on special teams. He has 10 career interceptions in seven-plus seasons, mostly with Minnesota.

–Field Level Media