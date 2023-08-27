fbpx
Published August 27, 2023

Broncos finish preseason with 41-0 rout of Rams

Aug 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) celebrates his touchdown with running back Tony Jones Jr. (26) in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci combined for 353 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Denver Broncos throttled the visiting Los Angeles Rams 41-0 on Saturday.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Tony Jones Jr. and Tyler Badie each rushed for 1-yard touchdowns, while Albert Okwuegbunam caught seven passes for 109 yards, including an 8-yard TD toss from Stidham.

DiNucci closed out the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hammond, capping a 10-play, 83-yard drive.

While the Broncos offense totaled 494 yards, the defense limited the Rams to just 88 passing yards and 159 total yards while notching a pair of interceptions and two sacks.

–Field Level Media

