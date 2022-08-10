Broncos add two running backs to roster

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos added running backs Stevie Scott and JaQuan Hardy to their roster on Wednesday.

The Broncos signed Scott, 22, during training camp last year but quickly waived him. He appeared in one preseason game, running for 23 yards on seven carries.

This spring, Scott played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL and ran for 310 yards and scored three touchdowns in 10 games.

Hardy, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys last year. He appeared in three games, carrying the ball four times for 29 yards and a touchdown. He played 54 snaps on special teams.

The Cowboys waived him on July 14.

–Field Level Media