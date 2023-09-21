San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy already in Pro Football Hall of Fame

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is off to an historic start to his career. Mr. Irrelevant from the 2022 NFL Draft has won each of his first seven starts dating back to last season when the Iowa State product replaced an injury Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Taking on the New York Giants Thursday night to open Week 3 of the NFL season, Purdy is the first quarterback to win at least his first six starts with two-plus touchdowns in each appearance. It has the second-year player already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, in a way.

The cleats Purdy wore during his Week 1 outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on display in Canton.

From Mr. Irrelevant to Hall of Fame relevant.



Now in Canton are the cleats that Brock Purdy wore during the @49ers win in Week 1 this season, when he became the first QB in NFL history to start his career 6-0, with 2+TD passes in each game.



Full Story: https://t.co/1AJlLy8whN pic.twitter.com/5xGPGlAkFR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2023

“Brock Purdy, “Mr. Irrelevant” from the 2022 NFL Draft, also will have artifacts on display at the Hall of Fame. The 49ers quarterback became the first player in NFL history to win his first six regular-season starts while also throwing for multiple touchdowns in each game. The streak dates back to last season, when Purdy became San Francisco’s starting quarterback in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the six-game span, Purdy has totaled 1,318 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, adding another three scores on the ground.” Pro Football Hall of Fame statement on Purdy

Brock Purdy career stats: 67% completion, 1,800 yards, 15 TD, 4 INT, 106.2 QB rating

Purdy and his 49ers are putting a 12-game regular season winning streak on the line against the Giants to open Week 3 on Thursday.