Brittney Sykes drops 30 again as Mystics eke past Fever

Brittney Sykes recorded her second straight 30-point game, and the visiting Washington Mystics used a late 7-0 run to snap a nine-game road losing streak with an 83-79 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday in Indianapolis.

Sykes, who scored 30 during a win over Chicago on Sunday, shot 11-of-19 overall and 5-of-8 from 3-point range as Washington (15-16) won their first road contest since June 22.

With the game tied 71-71, Tianna Hawkins sank a 3-pointer, Sykes followed with a basket and Shakira Austin scored to build a 78-71 lead for the Mystics, who hung on to win consecutive games for the first time since a three-game run from June 16-22.

Washington star Elena Delle Donne returned from an ankle injury that kept her out since July 9, registering six points and two rebounds in 11 minutes, all in the first half. Teammate Ariel Atkins also returned from injury and scored six in her first action since July 11.

Emma Cannon had 17 points off the bench to lead the Fever (8-24), who went 8-of-11 from 3-point range in the second half after missing all nine attempts in the first half. Star Indiana rookie Aliyah Boston posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, but scored only two in the second half.

The game was tied 51-51 in the third when Indiana used an 8-2 spurt, highlighted by 3s from Grace Berger and Kristy Wallace, to move in front. However, Washington scored the final nine points of the period, paced by three points from Atkins. Sykes’ 3 to open the fourth quarter gave the visitors a 65-59 edge.

However, the Fever scored the game’s next eight points to put them up 67-65 with 7:55 to play. Austin responded with a layup to tie it again.

Boston had eight points with five rebounds to help Indiana take a lead 18-16 after one quarter. Sykes, though, scored 13 points for the Mystics in the second quarter, including a stretch of seven straight. Washington went 8-of-14 from 3-point range through the first two quarters.

Indiana shot 50 percent from the field in the first half (18-for-36), which ended tied at 42-42.

