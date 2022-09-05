Brittney Griner’s Russian detention hits 200-day mark

Monday marked 200 days since WNBA star Brittney Griner was first detained in a Russian airport.
The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
Griner, 31, was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on Aug. 4 on drug smuggling and possession charges.
On Monday — Labor Day in the United States — the Women’s National Basketball Players Association issued a plea on social media for all U.S. union members to sign a Change.org petition in support of Griner.
This #LaborDay, we are calling on ALL UNIONS for their support of our member, Brittney Griner, and to share the https://t.co/uUT4d6RGT5 petition with their members. #UnionStrong #WeAreBG #BringThemHome #WeAreNotThe144WithoutBG pic.twitter.com/Q06RlOzMva
— WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) September 5, 2022
United States President Joe Biden has said Griner is being “wrongfully detained.”
Diplomats for Russia and the U.S. have reportedly discussed a prisoner swap to bring Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan home in exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft, Griner is a seven-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year with career averages of 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 254 games.
–Field Level Media