Brian Wallace, former Arkansas Razorbacks football player, dies at 26

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Former Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Brian Wallace passed away on Friday at the age of 26.

Wallace’s father, Brian Wallace Sr., told FOX 16 that his son was hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit in St. Louis after suffering two heart attacks on Monday. The 26-year-old wasn’t able to breathe on his own and was in a coma.

Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback.



Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/GlDZ5heeQ7 April 15, 2022

Related: Former Auburn QB Jeff Klein passes away after cancer diagnosis

Wallace experienced breathing issues during his work shift on Monday, causing him to step outside. Shortly after walking back in, he collapsed and medical personnel rushed to the scene. Not long after they restored his breathing, he suffered a second heart attack at the hospital.

The 26-year-old’s parents told FOX 16 that their son spent part of his post-playing career as a youth football coach, teaching the younger generation about the same game he loved.

Related: Top 25 College Football Rankings – Outlook for top 25 teams before spring practices

Wallace was a 247 Sports’ four-star recruit in 2014, committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 4, 2014. Rated as the No.1 player in Missouri, he took part in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2014.

Brian Wallace stats (2017-’18): 23 games, six sacks allowed in 661 pass-block snaps

Sportsnaut extends its condolences and thoughts to Anderson’s family, friends and the Razorbacks’ family.