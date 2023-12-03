Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns ejected after punching Tampa Bay Buccaneers player in helmet

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tensions tend to flare up when you’re a great player like Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns, who’s stuck on a bad team like the last-place Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, with the Panthers on the road, struggling again against their hated NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Burns lost his cool.

The incident came in the third quarter, as the Panthers were trailing 14-10. Like most scrums, this one took place after the whistle.

In the clip below, Burns, No. 0, can be seen punching Buccaneers offensive lineman Cody Mauch in the helmet, which probably won’t make his hand feel very good.

This was not a brilliant move from the start, especially considering a referee was standing right next to Burns, trying to break up the pile.

ANOTHER EJECTION! Panthers LB Brian Burns has been ejected for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/WE9bEKxDgf — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 3, 2023

Burns was quickly ejected from the game. After tallying just one tackle in the game, Burns’s day is done. He came into the game with six sacks on the season, but he won’t get a chance to impact the game in the final frame.

