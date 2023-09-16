Brian Burns offers update on contract extension talks with Carolina Panthers

As a two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, Brian Burns is one of the most accomplished and best players on the Carolina Panthers defense. Even though Frank Reich has taken over coaching duties, GM Scott Fitterer remains in place. But even without the familiarity with the front office, it’s not hard to see the impact Burns has when he’s at his best, as evidenced by his two-sack game in Week 1.

But now it’s time to discuss a contract extension for the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft since he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal in Carolina. Both parties have negotiated for months now, but with the season underway, how much progress is being made?

According to Burns, contract discussions with the Panthers are officially “on hold.” Burns adds that he’s told the Panthers that “once the season started, I’m all about ball.”

However, that doesn’t put the final nail in the coffin just yet. Burns did say it’s possible the two sides begin negotiating again in-season if there’s enough motivation to reach an agreement.

Burns finished with a career-high 12.5 sacks last season and is playing this year on the fifth-year option, earning him a salary of $16 million in 2023. For now, the 25-year-old is set for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. The Panthers always have the option of placing the franchise tag on Burns if, for whatever reason, they still cannot agree on contract value before free agency begins in March.

