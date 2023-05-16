Brewers’ Wade Miley exits game due to lat strain

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley exited his start against the host St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning on Tuesday due to a left lat strain.

With a runner on first base and two outs, catcher William Contreras visited Miley on the mound. Miley attempted to continue, but he started his delivery, quickly stopped and then departed after consulting with the Brewers’ staff on the mound.

Earlier in the second, Miley gave up a leadoff homer to Nolan Arenado that tied the score 1-1.

In 1 2/3 innings, Miley yielded a run on one hit and one walk. His previous outing was his worst of the season, as he allowed seven runs on six hits in five-plus innings during an 8-1 defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday.

Through eight starts this year, the 36-year-old veteran is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA.

