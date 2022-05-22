Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (shoulder) will go on IL

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are planning to place right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta on the injured list after he had to exit Sunday’s start against the visiting Washington Nationals with right shoulder tightness.

Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Peralta would remain in Milwaukee to undergo an MRI exam on Monday while the Brewers head west for a series with the San Diego Padres.

Peralta allowed three straight hits, two singles and a run-scoring double, to open the fourth inning before departing the game. He gave up five runs and six innings in three-plus innings.

“I was feeling it a little bit earlier, but that inning it got worse,” Peralta said. “That’s why I took the decision to let them know and that’s why I came out of the game.”

Brent Suter replaced Peralta, but the Nationals continued their attack and posted a six-run, eight-hit inning on their way to an 8-2 victory.

Peralta is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA after taking the loss Sunday. An All-Star in 2021, he is in his fifth MLB season, all spent with the Brewers.

