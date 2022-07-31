fbpx
Published July 31, 2022

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta set to return this week

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reds led 1-0 after three innings.Milwaukee Brewers At Cincinnati Reds
Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Milwaukee Brewers will be getting a boost to the starting rotation right around Tuesday’s trade deadline when right-hander Freddy Peralta is activated from the 60-day injured list after being out due to a shoulder injury.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters Sunday that there remains a chance that Peralta could return as a reliever, but that his role has not been solidified.

The actual return date for Peralta has not been set but will come at some point in the upcoming three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates that starts Tuesday.

Peralta, 26, last pitched May 22 and has been out ever since with a posterior strain in his right shoulder.

In eight starts this season, Peralta was 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. In five seasons with the Brewers he is 29-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 106 appearances (58 starts).

–Field Level Media

