Milwaukee Brewers reinstate third baseman Mike Brosseau from injured list

The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated third baseman Mike Brosseau from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

The team also optioned outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Triple-A Nashville and called up right-hander Justin Topa as the 29th man for Thursday’s doubleheader with the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Brosseau, 28, landed on the IL on Aug. 23 with a strained right oblique. He is batting .258 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 56 games this season with the Brewers.

Ruiz, 23, made his MLB debut with San Diego on July 12 and was traded to Milwaukee on Aug. 1. He is hitting .171 with two RBIs in 17 games and was hitless in eight at-bats in three outings for the Brewers.

Topa, 31, hasn’t pitched in the majors since last September. He is 3-0 with a 3.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances at two minor league levels this season.

