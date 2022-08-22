Milwaukee Brewers place pitcher Aaron Ashby (shoulder) on IL

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby on the 15-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Jason Alexander from Triple-A Nashville.

Ashby, who was scheduled to start Wednesday at Los Angeles against the Dodgers, is 2-10 this season with a 4.58 ERA in 23 appearances (17 starts). The IL move is retroactive to Saturday.

In parts of two seasons with Milwaukee, the 24-year-old southpaw is 5-12 with a 4.57 ERA over 36 appearances (21 starts).

Alexander, a rookie this season at age 29, has made 12 appearances including seven starts. The brother of pitcher Scott Alexander is 2-1 with a 5.18 ERA in 48 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media