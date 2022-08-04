Brewers place C Omar Narvaez (quad strain) on IL

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain.

The Brewers recalled backstop Mario Feliciano from Triple-A Nashville ahead of their afternoon game at Pittsburgh.

Narvaez, 30, is batting .237 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 60 games this season.

An All-Star in 2021, Narvaez is a career .263 hitter with 51 homers and 186 RBIs in 576 games with the Chicago White Sox (2016-18), Seattle Mariners (2019) and Brewers.

Feliciano, 23, made his MLB debut with Milwaukee last season and walked and scored a run in his only plate appearance. He is batting .288 with three homers and 26 RBIs in 58 games this season at Nashville.

–Field Level Media