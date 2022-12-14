Brewers obtain infielder Owen Miller from Guardians

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday for a player to be named or cash.

Miller batted .243 with six homers and 51 RBIs in 130 games last season, his second in the majors.

The 26-year-old Miller was primarily a first baseman (71 starts) for Cleveland last season but also action at second base, third base and designated hitter. He is a native of Mequon, Wis., a suburb just north of Milwaukee.

“Owen is someone we are happy to add to our infield mix,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “He brings a combination of athleticism and versatility that helps enhance our depth across the diamond. And bringing home a hometown product is always a nice bonus.”

The Brewers designated catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for Miller. Feliciano has played in three major league games — two last season and one in 2021.

–Field Level Media