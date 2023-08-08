Brewers lose control, then game, in 10 innings vs. Rockies

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies drew three consecutive bases-loaded walks in the 10th inning, propelling them to a 7-3 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Michael Toglia walked to open the 10th against Andrew Chafin (2-4), who entered the game to start the inning. Brenton Doyle then laid down a perfect bunt single to load the bases. Chafin, acquired in a deadline trade with the Diamondbacks, then walked Cole Tucker on four pitches to score ghost runner Harold Castro.

Rookie Abner Uribe came on and walked Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon to force in two more runs. Nolan Jones, who had a pair of solo homers, followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-3.

Matt Koch (1-0) got five outs in the eighth and ninth innings to pick up the win.

Milwaukee maintained its 1 1/2-game lead in the National League Central as Cincinnati also lost and the Chicago Cubs won to move into a virtual second-place tie with the Reds.

After being held to one run through six innings by Wade Miley, the Rockies teed off in the seventh against Elvis Peguero. Elias Diaz opened with his 11th home run and Jones followed with a drive down the right field line for his second homer of the game to put Colorado up 3-2.

Andruw Monasterio opened the bottom half of the inning with his second homer of the season to tie it at 3-3.

Mark Canha’s two-out double put Milwaukee up 2-1 in the sixth. Brian Anderson and Christian Yelich opened with back-to-back singles and Anderson advanced to third when Willam Contreras bounced into a double play. Canha, acquired at the deadline from the Mets, followed with a double to right.

Jones staked the Rockies to a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with his 10th homer, a two-out solo shot to left-center.

Contreras answered to lead off the bottom half, sending a 2-0 pitch from Kyle Freeland 425 feet to left for his 12th homer.

Miley, making his second start since missing almost a month with elbow discomfort, allowed two hits and struck out two with three walks.

–Field Level Media