Brewers hold Reds to one hit, post 5-1 victory

Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen hit two-run homers, four Milwaukee pitchers allowed a total of one hit, and the Brewers defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1 Saturday night.

The teams have split the first two games of the three-game series.

Adrian Houser (6-9) allowed one run, one hit and two walks with no strikeouts in six innings to earn the win for the Brewers (74-66).

Chase Anderson (0-3) allowed two runs, one hit and three walks with five strikeouts in four innings to take the loss for the Reds (56-81).

Christian Yelich led off the bottom of the first with a walk, and Adames followed with his 27th homer of the season, a drive to left center.

Jose Barrero led off with third with a double on a flare to right, stole third and came home on TJ Friedl’s sacrifice fly to right.

Houser retired eight in a row until Barrero walked with two outs in the fifth. The inning ended on Chuckie Robinson’s grounder to the pitcher.

Yelich had Milwaukee’ second hit of the game when he doubled against Reiver Sanmartin with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Adames was intentionally walked. Rowdy Tellez walked to load the bases. Fernando Cruz replaced Sanmartin and ended the threat on Hunter Renfroe’s flyout to center.

Cruz came back out for a clean bottom of the sixth with two strikeouts.

Taylor Rogers replaced Houser and had a perfect top of the seventh with two strikeouts.

Tyrone Taylor tripled with one out in the bottom of the seventh against Ian Gibaut. Yelich grounded an RBI single through the drawn-in infield.

Matt Bush struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning. Reds manager David Bell was ejected in the top of the eighth for arguing a third strike.

Joel Kuhnel allowed Renfroe’s one-out double in the bottom of the eighth. McCutchen hit his 16th home run of the season with two outs.

Brad Boxberger pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for Milwaukee.

The Brewers put left-hander Eric Lauer (elbow inflammation) on the injured list Saturday and recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Nashville.

