Brewers fire one-hitter in win over Pirates

Tyrone Taylor singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and five Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a one-hitter Wednesday in a 3-1 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

The teams staged dueling no-hit bids through 5 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee starter Aaron Ashby pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run and one hit with five walks and six strikeouts.

Trevor Gott (1-0), who struck out the only batter he faced, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader followed. Hader walked two but struck out three in the ninth for his 10th save.

Pirates reliever Wil Crowe (1-1) gave up two runs, one earned, and three hits in one inning.

Pittsburgh announced hours before the game that Dillon Peters would start instead of Bryse Wilson.

Peters assumed the role of opener. He was perfect through two innings, with one strikeout, before walking Omar Narvaez to open the third.

Wilson then entered.

Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong got the first hit by either team, a one-out double to right in the sixth, but Wilson struck out Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames — who the night before hit two homers and drove in seven runs.

Ashby walked Ke’Bryan Hayes in the first, Yoshi Tsutsugo in the second and Tsutsugo again leading off the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ashby walked Diego Castillo to open the inning. Bryan Reynolds — back after missing a game while on the COVID-19 list and in an 0-for-13 funk — broke up Ashby’s no-hit bid with a single off the glove of diving third baseman Mike Brosseau, with Castillo going to third.

Wong made a deft play at second to start a double play on a grounder by Hayes, but Castillo scored for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

Daniel Vogelbach walked, chasing Ashby for Gott, who struck out Michael Chavis.

In the seventh against Crowe, Christian Yelich singled to right, went to third on Hunter Renfroe’s single to center and scored on Tsutsugo’s error at first for a 1-1 tie. Taylor knocked in Renfroe for a 2-1 Brewers lead.

Sam Howard issued a bases-loaded walk to Wong in the ninth to make it 3-1.

The Brewers have won the first two games of the three-game series, giving them four victories in five games overall. The Pirates have lost three of their past four.

–Field Level Media