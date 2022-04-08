Brewers-Cubs game ppd.; doubleheader set for May 30

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s game in Chicago between the Cubs and visiting Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 30.

Left-hander Justin Steele (4-4, 4.26 ERA in 2021), who had been scheduled to start Friday’s game for the Cubs, will take the mound on Saturday.

It was not immediately known if All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) would get the nod for the Brewers on Saturday. He was slated to start Friday’s game.

The Cubs posted a 5-4 victory on Wednesday in the opening game of the series.

