Brewers crank out 7 late runs to beat Yankees

Tyrone Taylor hit a go-ahead homer to spark a three-run eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for a 9-2 victory over the host New York Yankees on Saturday after a long rain delay.

Taylor hit a 1-0 sinker off Jonathan Loaisiga (0-2) down the left-field line for his sixth homer. Taylor hit his 348-foot homer after being inserted late into Milwaukee’s lineup to replace Christian Yelich (lower back soreness).

The Brewers (79-62) produced five straight hits to open the eighth, including a pair of bloops. After Carlos Santana hit a single to right field that dropped in between Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres, Mark Canha hit a bloop single to center field for a 4-2 lead. Pinch hitter Victor Caratini padded the lead with a sacrifice fly.

William Contreras added a two-run single in the ninth. Caratini and Andrew Monasterio had bases-loaded walks for Milwaukee’s final runs.

The NL Central leaders moved four games ahead of the Chicago Cubs after waited out a 2-hour, 34-minute delay.

The Yankees (70-72) lost their third straight following a five-game winning streak. Trying to avoid its first losing season since 1992, New York dropped two games under .500 and was held to four hits.

Willy Adames hit an RBI triple and scored Milwaukee’s second run on a throwing error by DJ LeMahieu in the fourth. Adames also made a miscue that allowed New York to tie in the bottom half.

Anthony Volpe hit an RBI single for New York’s first hit after Stanton reached on an error by Monasterio, giving the Yankees bases loaded with two outs. Peraza hit a grounder to Adames but the shortstop made a soft toss to second and was unable to get the force at second.

New York starter Michael King allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits in five innings. King tied a career high with nine strikeouts.

Milwaukee left-hander Wade Miley allowed two runs (one earned) and one hit in 3 2/3 innings. Joel Payamps (5-4) struck out rookie Jasson Dominguez with Aaron Judge on first to end the seventh.

