Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff ready to turn it loose vs. White Sox

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers have built a slim lead atop the National League Central largely without right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

With Woodruff back from a lengthy stay on the injured list, the Brewers need the veteran to contribute as they’d hoped.

Visiting Milwaukee enters Saturday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox 2 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA) on Saturday is set to make just his fourth start of the season. On Sunday, the Brewers activated Woodruff from the 60-day injured list (right elbow inflammation). He suffered the loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his first action since April 7, scattering two runs on four hits in five innings.

“I thought it was a good first step for Woody for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I think there’s a lot to be happy about. It probably wasn’t midseason form with some small things, but he felt good. He got good results.”

Woodruff struck out nine without a walk while throwing 85 pitches. He was happy with his fastball command and eventually gained control of his composure after admittedly struggling to sleep the night before.

“I think I did a good job of holding it in internally,” Woodruff said. “When you haven’t pitched in four months, you miss it, and you miss going out and competing with all these guys and kind of being in the middle of things.”

Milwaukee topped Chicago 7-6 in 10 innings in Friday’s series opener after rallying from a 5-2 deficit. The Brewers have played extra innings in three straight games and four of their past six, going 4-2 during that span.

Mark Canha drove home the go-ahead run with a pinch-hit double in the 10th on Friday. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, and Carlos Santana and Victor Caratini added two hits each.

Eloy Jimenez sparked the White Sox, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Chicago will turn Saturday to rookie righty Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA), who has pitched effectively since joining the rotation this month.

Scholtens is coming off Sunday’s no-decision at Cleveland, when he allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in six innings.

“(Scholtens is) taking advantage of this opportunity and showing everyone he can pitch at this level,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “There’s quite a bit of time left, but he’s been really impressive.”

Scholtens has struck out six in each of his two August starts.

“That doesn’t mean anything for my next start,” he said. “I still need to go, work and execute. Getting that momentum feels good.”

Woodruff is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox. He lost at Chicago in his most recent appearance, allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings on July 25, 2021.

Scholtens hasn’t faced the Brewers. Four of his 18 appearances have been starts; he is 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA over 20 2/3 innings in those games.

–Field Level Media