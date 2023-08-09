Brewers bounce Rockies 7-6 on walk-off error in 10th

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Canha rebounded from a costly 10th inning error to drive in the tying run and score the winning run on a walk-off error as the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the visiting Colorado Rockies, 7-6 on Wednesday.

The Brewers scored twice in the bottom of the 10th.

Canha, after taking strike 1 on a pitch-clock violation, crushed the first pitch from Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence (3-5) for a ground-rule double that scored automatic runner William Contreras from second base.

Canha advanced to third on a Sal Frelick groundout. Canha came home for the winning run with two outs when shortstop Ezequiel Tovar’s throw to first on Andruw Monasterio’s grounder sailed past for an error.

Canha’s error in the top of the 10th allowed the Rockies to take a 6-5 lead.

After the Brewers threw out automatic runner Cole Tucker at home plate on a Jurickson Profar fielder’s choice, Tovar hit a double that the left fielder Canha bobbled. Profar scored on the error and advanced to third. The Brewers avoided further damage when Bryse Wilson (4-0) forced Ryan McMahon into a groundout to end the inning.

The 10th inning completed a rollercoaster game, in which Milwaukee dug an early hole, quickly rallied and took the lead before giving it up in the seventh inning.

Colorado struck for four runs in the fourth inning, a stretch ignited when Profar hit a leadoff solo home run. Tovar singled, McMahon walked, then Nolan Jones laced a run-scoring double to left, all before Milwaukee pitcher Adrian Houser recorded his first out of the inning.

Harold Castro capped the Rockies’ big fourth inning with a single to drive in both McMahon and Jones.

Monasterio’s single preceded Brice Turang drawing a walk, then both scored on Tyrone Taylor’s double. Taylor scored on a Christian Yelich single to wrap the Brewers’ three-run answer in their half of the fourth inning.

Milwaukee took the lead in the fifth on back-to-back solo home runs off of Chris Flexen, first by Monasterio then by Willy Adames.

Colorado rallied to tie it at five in the seventh when Tucker scored on a fielding error at second by Turang.

–Field Level Media