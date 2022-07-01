Brewers belt five homers, pound Pirates 19-2

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Urias, Keston Hiura and Rowdy Tellez homered in a seven-run second inning and Willy Adames added a grand slam in the eighth as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers crushed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2 on Friday.

Victor Caratini also homered, Tellez added a two-run double to give him five RBIs, Mike Brosseau hit a two-run double, Kolten Wong hit an RBI double and Christian Yelich added an RBI single for the Brewers.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes (7-4), who had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings, completed six innings, giving up one run and one hit with five strikeouts and four walks.

Pittsburgh rookie starter Roansy Contreras (2-2) got knocked around for seven runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout and two walks.

In the second, Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff single and Wong doubled him home. Urias followed with two-run homer, his ninth, to center to make it 3-0.

An out later, Hiura hit a solo shot to left, his seventh homer. After two walks and a forceout, Tellez socked his 16th homer to right-center, a three-run blast that made it 7-0.

Milwaukee added two more runs in the fourth. Yelich drew a two-out walk, Adames hit an infield single, and Tellez knocked both home with a double to make it 9-0.

In the sixth, Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes walked. An out later, rookie Bligh Madris doubled to center for the Pirates’ first hit, moving Hayes to third. Hayes scored on Burnes’ wild pitch to make it 9-1.

The Brewers got to double digits in the eighth against Cam Vieaux. They loaded the bases on Urias’ double, Omar Narvaez’s walk and Hiura’s infield single. Urias scored on Michael Perez’s passed ball. Davis walked, and Narvaez scored on Yelich’s infield single.

Adames followed with a grand slam to center, his 16th homer, to push the lead to 15-1. Brousseau later entered as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run double.

Pittsburgh scored in the eighth on Oneil Cruz’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Infielder Josh VanMeter pitched the ninth for Pittsburgh, giving up Caratini’s sixth homer and a run on a groundout.

Brousseau pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth in his second mound appearance of the season.

–Field Level Media