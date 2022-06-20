Brewers activate Josh Hader, send Aaron Ashby to IL

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-hander Aaron Ashby on the injured list Monday with forearm inflammation as fellow southpaw Josh Hader returned from paternity leave.

Hader finally returns after going on the paternity list Wednesday. The 28-year-old has 19 saves this season in 21 appearances with a 0.92 ERA. He has 115 saves for the Brewers over six seasons, making the National League All-Star team three times.

Ashby, 24, is 1-5 this season with a 4.25 ERA in 14 appearances (eight starts). His IL move is retroactive to Friday. In two major league seasons, both with the Brewers, Ashby is 4-7 with a 4.36 ERA in 27 appearances (12 starts).

Ashby had an MRI on Monday that did not reveal any structural damage.

–Field Level Media